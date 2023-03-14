5 free-agent wide receivers for Panthers to replace D.J. Moore in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Adam Thielen
- 2022 season stats: 17 games, 70 receptions, 716 receiving yards, and 6 touchdowns.
Speaking of playmakers, look no further than standout slot receiver Adam Thielen. This is another viable option for the Carolina Panthers after the player became one of many salary-cap dumps by the Minnesota Vikings before free agency.
Thielen has been one of the league’s best security blankets since he entered the league. A special receiver who played second fiddle to superstars Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs, the veteran is looking for a new home where he can be equally as successful despite being on the wrong side of 30 years old.
In the past three seasons, Thielen has amassed 30 touchdowns and more than 2,300 total yards. This is the type of production and security that can help bring along a rookie quarterback.
Thielen has had a solid career, and at 32 years old this could be one of his last chances at being a top-quality receiver in a different environment. Carolina can throw a nice check his way and also offer him a substantial role after their decision to trade D.J. Moore as part of their bombshell move to No. 1 overall in the draft.
The Panthers have not had a player that can match Thielen’s production from the slot in quite some time. Carolina should at least do their due diligence here.