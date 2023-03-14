5 free-agent wide receivers for Panthers to replace D.J. Moore in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Jakobi Meyers
- 2022 season stats: 14 games, 67 receptions, 804 receiving yards, and 6 touchdowns.
An intriguing player in his own right, Jakobi Meyers has been the top receiver with the New England Patriots for three straight seasons. So it’s no surprise to see him looking for a nice payday either with his recent employers or elsewhere.
The former North Carolina State star may be interested in somewhat of a homecoming and returning to the Carolina Panthers. Frank Reich’s offense could use Meyers, someone who can make big catches while also being a reliable target down the field.
At just 26 years old, Meyers has only been playing the position for less than a decade. He started his college career as a quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver during his second season with the Wolfpack.
He became one of the brightest spots on a mundane Patriots offense. Meyers was a favorite target of former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in 2020 and is now ready to make a splash in an expanded role.
Meyers can help bring along a young quarterback with his reliability and ability to line up almost anywhere pre-snap. The wideout market hasn’t really caught fire as yet, so the Panthers could get themselves a nice bargain in the coming days to cope with the loss of D.J. Moore.