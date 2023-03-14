Grading the Carolina Panthers first five moves of 2023 free agency
Carolina Panthers re-signed Bradley Bozeman
- Three-year deal: $18 million
The legal tampering period began with a sense of nervousness among Carolina Panthers fans. This was primarily down to no new contract agreement in place for stud center Bradley Bozeman.
The offensive lineman’s impact on and off the field in such a short space of time was impressive. Bozeman’s consistency in all protection phases, pre-snap communication, and leadership were major assets for the Panthers, so keeping him around long-term was of critical importance.
According to multiple reports, the market was not as robust as expected for veteran centers. This worked in Carolina’s favor and Bozeman signed a three-year, $18 million deal to keep their improving offensive line intact.
Providing Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen recover from long-term injuries this offseason, the Panthers will have the same starting five across their protection. It’s been a long time since they could say that and will be a huge asset for their new rookie quarterback.
Bozeman deserved his payday from the Panthers. This is the most money he’s earned as a pro after becoming a sixth-round selection out of Alabama and make no mistake, is worthy of every cent.
Grade: A+
There is a lot of hard work ahead. But the Panthers are off to a good start as they look to hit the ground running under Frank Reich and his all-star staff.