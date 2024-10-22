3 possible trade destinations for Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders
By Dean Jones
Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are facing significant questions about the franchise's direction. Erratic owner/general manager Jerry Jones is coming in for scathing criticism for the way he managed some important matters throughout the offseason. Recruitment is also being questioned, which stems from several hammerings this season to cast doubt on their playoff aspirations.
Jones seems confident they have the right pieces in place. Their defense cannot stop anybody and the team's rushing attack is non-existent, so just where he gets this deluded optimism from is anyone's guess.
Calling the Carolina Panthers about Miles Sanders' availability wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. Not signing Derrick Henry when he was desperate to join Dallas was a grave error in judgment. Jones said he couldn't afford the future Pro Football Hall of Famer. But for a player like this, you make it work.
The Cowboys are suffering as a result. Sanders would be an instant upgrade on Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott, or Deuce Vaughn. There's also a lot to like about his ability to be a dependable security blanket in the passing game for quarterback Dak Prescott to depend upon.
Dallas is entering desperate territory. This bears more significance when one considers there is a new threat in the NFC East these days. The Washington Commanders are further ahead than anybody anticipated in Year 1 under their new regime. Jones must react accordingly for fear of getting left behind.
Jones isn't one for making big trade moves these days. He prefers to build through the draft and ride it out with what's already around for good or bad. Nobody is firing him from the general manager role, so the controversial figure can do as he pleases. If it doesn't work out, Mike McCarthy will be the scapegoat.
Sanders would be a good addition to this team. Whether the Cowboys would consider giving up or swapping assets is another matter.