3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will beat NY Giants in Week 10
Carolina Panthers OL will protect Bryce Young
As mentioned previously, Bryce Young is coming off of one of his best games in his NFL career. A big key to the Carolina Panthers' success on Sunday will be whether or not his offensive line can keep him upright.
The New York Giants' pass rush is very solid. They have accumulated the most sacks in the NFL with 35. Not to mention you have former Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns now suiting up for the G-Men.
Burns will be motivated to have a good game against the organization that failed to ink him to a long-term deal the last couple of off-seasons. The former first-round pick could be in line for a revenge game if Carolina's protection isn't ready.
If healthy and available, Ikem Ekwonu should take his spot back at left tackle. This would leave Brady Christensen at the center position where he's excelled mightily this season after Austin Corbett's season-ending torn bicep.
The Panthers' offensive line has improved a ton this year. It will be an interesting matchup going up against one of the league's most formidable defensive fronts. Young will see some pressure. How he handles it will play a leading role in the eventual outcome.
When the Giants' defense doesn’t get home on opposing quarterbacks, they have been giving up the highest completion percentage in the entire NFL with 70.8. They also surrender one of the highest yards-per-attempt ratios while only intercepting one pass the whole season.
Protect Young throughout the game and good things will happen. Especially given the improved inner confidence being displayed by the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama.
If the Panthers' offensive line can ward off the Giants' pass rush, Young should be able to pick apart the secondary. That would more than likely result in a third victory of the campaign for head coach Dave Canales.