3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers defeat vs. Chiefs in Week 12
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Dane Jackson was a high-priority target for the Carolina Panthers in free agency. General manager Dan Morgan knew him well and was a key reason the Buffalo Bills spent a seventh-round selection on the cornerback. Fans are still waiting for evidence as to why he was such a coveted option.
Jackson hasn't displayed any consistency so far. It's worth noting that the player is still finding his feet after spending the first half of 2024 on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. This game was another example of how much hard work is ahead for the defensive back in pursuit of establishing himself.
Nobody is pressing the panic button just yet. Morgan is a shrewd talent evaluator and should be trusted until further notice. However, this looks like one move that won't go according to plan unless there's a remarkable surge forward in the coming weeks.
The Panthers won't have many more difficult challenges than this over their remaining games. But unless Jackson bounces back quickly, a situation could emerge where Carolina seeks additional options during the 2025 offseason.
Winner No. 2
Carolina Panthers pass-rush
Generating pressure has been a complex riddle for the Panthers this season. The edge rushing unit isn't particularly good or deep in terms of options. Couple this with an indifferent defensive front within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 system, it's not hard to see where complications could arise versus Patrick Mahomes.
It wasn't perfect, but Week 12 was a major step in the right direction. The Panthers put Mahomes under immense pressure throughout. They became the first team this season to gain five sacks against the prolific signal-caller. Carolina also secured eight quarterback hits, which is a testament to how frequently they were getting into the Kansas City backfield.
Mahomes got his fill, as he typically does regardless of whether pressure is in his face or not. But if Evero was looking for a silver lining from the clash, the pass-rushing production versus a future Pro Football Hall of Fame signal-caller was right up there.
The return to D.J. Wonnum gave this group a desperate spark. Everyone is benefitting and nobody is happier than Jadeveon Clowney, who's getting more space to work and is showcasing the talent Carolina expected when he joined in free agency.