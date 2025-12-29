3 winners (and 4 losers) from Panthers' ugly defeat to the Seahawks

The Carolina Panthers made a point of avoiding any temptation to box-score watch in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Dave Canales wanted to keep focus firmly on what they were doing. Unfortunately, it did not have the desired effect.

Carolina was soundly beaten by the NFC's No. 1 seed. Canales' squad has pulled off some impressive upsets against Super Bowl hopefuls this season, but toppling Seattle was a step too far. It was a disappointing outing made worse by events unfolding elsewhere.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' terrible run of results continued with a shocking defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, led by Quinn Ewers. A win for Carolina would have sealed the NFC South with one game remaining. That didn't happen, and now, Canales must rally his troops for a last surge at Raymond James Stadium with everything on the line in Week 18.

If the Panthers beat the Buccaneers, they will win the NFC South for the first time in a decade. A defeat, and they will be going home. The playoffs are starting early for Carolina, but significant improvements are needed.

Before then, here are three winners and four losers as the Panthers rounded off their regular-season home engagements with a dismal defeat.

Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' ugly defeat to the Seahawks

Loser No. 1

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB

There's been a lot to like about Chuba Hubbard's production in recent weeks. It was a slow start for the running back due to injury, which impacted his explosiveness. Working in tandem with Rico Dowdle gave the Carolina Panthers an added spark. But when they cannot establish themselves on the ground, things tend to unravel.

Hubbard gave up a crucial fumble in the third quarter. It was the start of a devastating sequence that turned the game on its head. He brought in three receptions for just six receiving yards and mustered 12 rushing yards on four carries. Considering how much was at stake, fans were expecting more from one of the team's cornerstones.

The former Oklahoma State standout has overcome plenty of adversity throughout his career. Hubbard is experienced enough to shake this off and regain his focus for Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Anything less, and the Panthers are going to have a massive problem.

Things just haven't clicked for Hubbard this season. This performance was a microcosm of how things have gone for the 2021 fourth-rounder, but all hope is not lost.