4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions against the Cardinals in Week 16

Bryce Young responds with a 250+ yard, turnover-free performance

It was an immensely disappointing showing from quarterback Bryce Young after some encouraging growth since getting another chance to prove himself.

The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft turned the ball over a career-high four times. A pair of fumbles and two interceptions played a leading role in the Carolina Panthers' demise, including a critical giveaway on the opening drive of the game.

This was back to the former Young displayed before his benching in Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders. But head coach Dave Canales must keep the faith with his second-year quarterback during the last regular-season game at Bank of America Stadium in the 2024 season.

Canales seemed to shy away from allowing Young to throw the ball deep against the Dallas Cowboys after showing confidence in the player over recent weeks. Whether the effectiveness of the pass rush had an impact on the first-year head coach's thought process is unknown. But the play-calling was too tentative and the Panthers were outcoached.

We must see Canales return to the play-calling displayed in recent weeks versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers face a defense many expected to be amongst the league's worst. Ranking 16th and 17th respectively in rush and pass yards allowed per game, they have been a pleasant surprise despite being a relatively young group.

Returning to the basics is key to Young's success. The Panthers must establish the run and lean heavily on Chuba Hubbard after accumulating just 60 rushing yards against the Cowboys. If they can do this, expect the former Alabama standout to bounce back after a tough showing.

Young needs a strong end to the campaign. The Heisman Trophy winner must convince the fans and coaching staff that he's worthy of another go-around in 2025. Producing the goods in Carolina's home finale would go a long way to achieving this objective.