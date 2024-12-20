4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions against the Cardinals in Week 16

Jalen Coker notches successive 100-yard receiving games

It's been another underwhelming season overall for the Carolina Panthers. However, the success of rookie undrafted free agent Jalen Coker ranks as one of the biggest positives for first-year general manager Dan Morgan.

The fact Coker managed to somehow not have his name called at all over the three days of the 2024 NFL Draft is a huge surprise. Morgan recognized there was some untapped potential there and struck quickly to land the player immediately after the selection process concluded.

The former Holy Cross standout is a clean route runner with exceptional college production after having 1,035 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his final season with the Crusaders. However, questions about the lack of competition at the collegiate level and his perceived lack of speed led to him going undrafted.

Having this chip on his shoulder has helped Coker enormously.

Coker has put any questions about his potential at the next level to bed. Despite only appearing in eight games, he is third on the team with 373 receiving yards. On his 83-yard touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys, the wideout reached 21.15 miles per hour — the third fastest league-wide in Week 15 and fastest for Carolina since Week 4 of the 2021 season when D.J. Moore hit 21.38 MPH.

Coker 83 yards to the house!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/tNU6kz0H9u — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 15, 2024

The first-year pro led the Panthers last weekend with four catches for 110 receiving yards and a score. Coker set a franchise record for most yards in a single season by an undrafted rookie, overtaking Corey Brown.

Coker also led the Panthers' receiving corps in snaps with 48 of the 55. This was one more than Pro Bowler and fellow undrafted star Adam Thielen.

With his rookie teammate Xavier Legette set to miss Sunday’s clash with the Arizona Cardinals, expect Coker to once again play a key role. Don't be surprised to see him top 100 receiving yards once again.