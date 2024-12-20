4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions against the Cardinals in Week 16

Carolina Panthers double their 2023 win total

Despite marked improvement prior to the Dallas Cowboys debacle, for the most part, this has not translated into wins. While some Carolina Panthers fans would argue losing and improving the team's draft position is more important, that's not an opinion shared by head coach Dave Canales as he looks to generate some momentum before the offseason.

It’s vital to point out that since David Tepper bought the team, the Panthers have picked regularly in the top 10 with little improvement. Having high-end draft picks is nice, but it doesn't mean much if they're the wrong picks or if other investments don't pay off.

For a young team led by a first-year head coach, finding a way to win games is imperative. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, but especially versus both the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Panthers found a way to lose a contest they should have won. That has to change quickly if Canales wants his squad to take that next step.

Stacking wins ahead of what is a vital offseason for Canales and general manager Dan Morgan will go a long way to improving confidence both on and off the field. This is still a beatable Arizona Cardinals team despite their current record. The pressure is all on the opposition with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

After winning just two games under Frank Reich and Chris Tabor a season ago, the Panthers have already bettered that under the tutelage of Canales. But make no mistake, the head coach wants to improve on that.

If the Panthers win out in what is a favorable schedule to end the season, they will triple their 2023 win total. Looking ahead to Sunday, expect Carolina to bounce back and win in its home finale — doubling that win total from last season's disaster along the way.

