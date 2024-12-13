4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions against the Cowboys in Week 15
By Luke Gray
Jalen Coker leads the Carolina Panthers in receiving yards
The Carolina Panthers will hopefully get a key piece of their offense back this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys. After not featuring for the team since a hard-fought win over the New York Giants in Munich, wide receiver Jalen Coker has been a full participant in practice this week after a setback prevented his return at the Philadelphia Eagles.
For the Panthers, the return of the talented undrafted free-agent rookie out of Holy Cross will be welcome. Xavier Legette and David Moore have struggled with drop issues over the past three games. The sure-handed Coker will hopefully help Bryce Young and take some pressure off Pro Bowl pass-catcher Adam Thielen.
With the spotlight on Legette following his critical drop in the heartbreaking Eagles loss, the return of Coker may go some way to alleviating the heat on the South Carolina product. There might be some rust considering he's been missing for three contests, but this provides Young with another dependable option capable of keeping the chains moving.
Since his return to the lineup following a hamstring injury, Thielen has quickly established himself as Young's primary target in the passing game. His performances over the last fortnight, in particular, are exactly why the Panthers opted to trade Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo instead before the deadline.
Thielen will likely draw the majority of the attention of Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. The play-caller knows first-hand what the receiver can do — the pair formed a close working relationship during their time with the Minnesota Vikings, after all. If Coker is fit to go, don’t be surprised to see him leading the Panthers in receiving yards.
The Panthers have seen flashes of immense promise from Coker this season. A strong end to the campaign would cement his status as a potential cornerstone piece.