4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18

Carolina Panthers end the season with a win

If you looked back on these articles throughout the season and checked every time, if the Carolina Panthers had matched every bold prediction that included a win, they’d likely be in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. That has not been the case.

While it’s another losing season for team owner David Tepper, there’s a sense of direction around the organization for the first time since he purchased the franchise from the late Jerry Richardson. More importantly, the billionaire hedge fund manager is willing to give the project time.

Led by head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan, it seems there’s a clear plan to help Carolina return to the heights of previous regimes. It's not going to happen overnight, so implementing patience is crucial.

Once again, the Panthers have the opportunity to play spoiler. Despite being a clear favorite to win the division after an impressive offseason according to most analysts, the Atlanta Falcons have found a way to blow things in ways only they know how. Not to mention they’ve also benched Kirk Cousins — the quarterback allocated $100 million guaranteed in free agency — following a disappointing series of performances.

With rookie Michael Penix Jr. at the helm, this represents a winnable game for Canales’ men. In just his third start and a must-win game, the opportunity for turnovers may present themselves despite Carolina’s depleted defense. However, it's also worth noting that the No. 8 overall pick shone on the Sunday Night Football stage last time out before eventually falling to an overtime loss.

The potential return of veteran running back Miles Sanders may help elevate the run game, as sad as that sounds. If the Panthers can play complimentary football, Canales can look back on his first season as an NFL head coach with five wins under his belt.

Not exactly ground-breaking, but it's a step forward after two triumphs during the 2023 campaign.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis