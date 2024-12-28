4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Buccaneers in Week 17

Carolina Panthers hold Mike Evans under 100 receiving yards

As a fan of football, one can only sit back with envy and marvel at the play of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. He's one of the league's most consistent pass-catchers and will go down among the most underrated in NFL history once he enters retirement and gears up for his deserved place in Canton, Ohio.

Despite missing time with injury this season, the former Texas A&M Aggie is still hoping to keep his 1,000-yard streak alive. Evans has reached four figures every year he's been in the league. If he topped the milestone playing catch-up after a four-game absence, it would be arguably his most impressive accomplishment to date.

Carolina Panthers fans know all too well just what Evans can do. The prolific pass-catcher has accumulated 1,598 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 20 games versus the division rivals. He's been a constant threat and a nightmare to counteract.

Who can forget the DeFacto NFC South title game in Week 16 of the 2022 season under interim head coach Steve Wilks?

With Carolina missing its top two corners in Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson, Tom Brady and Evans took advantage of both C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor. The receiver helped himself to 10 catches for 207 receiving yards and two scores as Tampa Bay emphatically clinched another NFC South championship.

Much of this prediction depends on the stubbornness of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, He has refused to allow his premier cornerback Horn to shadow the opposition's WR1. We’ve seen this backfire spectacularly this season — none more so than when Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Cooper Rush diced up Carolina with CeeDee Lamb matched up against veteran safety Jordan Fuller.

If Evero can allow his top corner to travel as Horn has suggested he would like to, he certainly can keep Evans in check.