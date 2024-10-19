4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Commanders in Week 7
By Luke Gray
Chuba Hubbard sets career-high in rushing yards
There are very few positives to emerge from an underwhelming season so far for the Carolina Panthers through six weeks. One of the most glaring is the ongoing trajectory surge of running back Chuba Hubbard.
The former fourth-round pick is currently third in the league when it comes to rushing yards. Hubbard's number currently stands at 485 behind only Derrick Henry and Jordan Mason. That is highly impressive - something the Panthers' should lean on whether Jonathon Brooks makes a successful return soon or not.
If head coach Dave Canales truly commits to the rushing attack like he said he would before the season began, then Hubbard could have even more yards under his belt. Heading into Week 7's road challenge against the Washington Commanders, the Panthers must lean on the ground attack and establish that dominance over a vulnerable defensive front missing Pro Bowl tackle Jonathan Allen.
It would be a huge shock if Hubbard wasn't the focal point of Carolina's offensive strategy this week. Miles Sanders has shown despite his hefty contract he is not the Pro Bowl-caliber presence fans were expecting. Canales must give the majority if not all of the carries to Hubbard in this matchup. The offensive line can carve up the lanes. This is also the best way to keep rookie sensation Jayden Daniels off the field.
The former Oklahoma State man could be primed for a huge game, potentially setting a new career high in rushing yards. His career-best currently stands at 125 yards in the Panthers' infamous Christmas Eve mauling of the Detroit Lions.
If Canales commits to the run whether the Panthers get behind early in the contest or not, Hubbard is in a prime position to surpass that number at Northwest Stadium. However, that all changes if this game ends up being a shootout or gets away from Carolina right out of the gate.