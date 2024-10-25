4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Denver Broncos in Week 8
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers defense force Box Nix into multiple turnovers
Expecting any sort of production from this Carolina Panthers’ defense is arguably the boldest prediction you can make. They are under-strength, often outmatched, and incapable of stopping even the most mundane offenses around the league.
Everything that can be said about this Panthers’ defense has been discussed in tremendous detail across the media. It is far and away the worst unit in the league and is on pace to ship the most points in NFL history through seven weeks.
Since their solitary win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, the Panthers have shipped 30-plus points on four consecutive occasions. That is unacceptable, but defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero freely admitted that he cannot alter anything schematically thanks to the lack of talent at his disposal.
That is extremely concerning. But looking at the options available even at full strength, Evero has a point.
A week after being diced up by veteran backup Marcus Mariota at the Washington Commanders like it was 2017 for the signal-caller, the Panthers have the opportunity to bounce back against Bo Nix in Week 8. The former Oregon standout has been solid if not spectacular to start his NFL career, quietly leading the Denver Broncos to a 4-3 record. Even so, he tends to put the ball in harm's way. Carolina must exploit that.
If the Panthers want any chance of winning this contest, forcing turnovers is paramount. Look for stud cornerback Jaycee Horn to continue his impressive start to the season and snag a potential game-changing pick. Something that would add additional dollars to his demands with a new deal on the immediate horizon.
Nix is also a willing runner, so he'll fancy his chances against Carolina's putrid rush defense. The unit must be aggressive in its tackling, looking to punch the ball out at any opportunity.