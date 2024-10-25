4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Denver Broncos in Week 8
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers gain a morale-boosting second win
After two weeks of realism, I'm back predicting the Carolina Panthers to win. After all, it’s the hope that kills you, right?
Despite the Denver Broncos' far superior record and talent, they still have a rookie quarterback under center who can be forced into mistakes when pressured accordingly. That will no doubt present the Panthers with opportunities to create game-changing plays.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, they are facing a Broncos defense that is amongst the league’s best and will likely improve with the imminent return of star cornerback Pat Surtain II. Things will be tough for Bryce Young as he finds himself back in the lineup, but the signal-caller must rise to the occasion and begin silencing some increasing doubters.
Despite everything we’ve seen from this unit this season, the Panthers are starting to get healthier on defense. The likes of edge rusher D.J. Wonnum, Jadeveon Clowney, and veteran linebacker Josey Jewell are practicing again. While the talent level is still amongst the league’s worst, it’s an improvement on the group consisting mainly of undrafted free agents we saw against the Washington Commanders during another demoralizing loss.
If the Panthers' defense can force Nix into some turnovers that set Carolina up with a positive field position, this could take the pressure off Young having to drive the length of the field. An offense built around Chuba Hubbard also makes things easier for the quarterback as he looks to maximize his second opportunity in a starting environment.
If Hubbard has a big day, this could create a real path for the Panthers to earn a morale-boosting second win of the season. It could easily go the other way, especially given the recent form and the standard of opposition they'll be up against. But starting well could provide the confidence spark needed to cause an upset.