4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14
By Luke Gray
Jonathon Brooks scores his first NFL touchdown
One positive to emerge from the Carolina Panthers' gut-wrenching defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 was the first extended look at Jonathon Brooks.
After making his debut the week previously against the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Dave Canales gave the former Texas Longhorn a bigger role. He played in 21 percent of the offensive snaps, gaining nine touches.
Even in a short sample size, we saw glimpses of why Carolina traded up in the second round to select Brooks despite the fact his season was prematurely ended by an ACL injury in November 2023. This is a gradual process, but the early signs are immensely encouraging nonetheless.
Brooks' cameo already has fans dreaming of Carolina potentially having its version of the one-two punch of the Detroit Lions' backfield tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. While such high expectations shouldn’t be placed on the rookie so soon into his NFL career, it’s always a positive to surround your young quarterback with a plethora of offensive talent.
We may see Brooks slowly gain a larger role in Canales' offense as he continues to ramp up his performance levels and comes through increased physical contact in a competitive setting unscathed. With Chuba Hubbard coughing up a crucial fumble in the overtime defeat to Tampa Bay, the Hallettsville native could see a greater workload in the trip to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Regardless of the outcome of this game at Lincoln Financial Field, one thing Carolina fans would love to see is Brooks getting into the end zone for the first time. And even better would be to see it come from highlighting the home run ability that led to the dual-threat weapon being drafted in the top 50.
Hubbard will be the workhorse given the Panthers' desperate need to control the clock. However, opportunities should be available for Brooks to make a lasting contribution.