4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs the Buccaneers in Week 13
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers notch back-to-back 5 sack performances
Arguably the biggest surprise to emerge for the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 wasn’t the performance of quarterback Bryce Young. It was the improved productivity of the team's struggling pass rush.
Ejiro Evero's unit took down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes five times. They became the first team to log this many sacks on the future Pro Football Hall of Famer this season. That represents a significant accomplishment considering how poorly they've performed overall this season.
D.J. Wonnum seems to have ignited this previously floundering pass rush. The free-agent signing has two sacks in as many contests since his debut in Munich, which represents an excellent start to his Panthers career.
Wonnum finally getting on the field seems to have alleviated some of the pressure on Jadeveon Clowney. The former South Carolina man is getting in the backfield on a more regular basis with some extra space to work. That can only be a positive thing moving forward.
The Panthers face a tough test on Sunday if they are to replicate the numbers from a week ago. According to Pro Football Focus, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the fourth-best offensive line in the league through 12 weeks of the campaign. But coming off five sacks a week ago, confidence will be high within Evero and his progressive unit.
Once again Wonnum will be key. If the offseason addition from the Minnesota Vikings notches another important sack for the third straight week, the two-year, $12.5 million deal he signed this offseason will begin to look more and more like a bargain. But it’ll be a tough matchup for the Panthers' premier pass rusher against All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.
Baker Mayfield is more mobile than people give him credit for. Keeping him contained is the first big test for the Panthers. After that, it all comes down to collapsing the pocket from within and giving their edge rushers a chance to finish plays with conviction.