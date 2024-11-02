4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the Saints in Week 9
By Luke Gray
Bryce Young cements his place as the starter
This will likely draw the ire of many fans who feel as though Bryce Young has no future with the Carolina Panthers, but the logical move is to instill the signal-caller as the starter for the rest of what is already a lost season.
Andy Dalton turned 37 years old on Tuesday. He is not a long-term answer, especially considering his performance regression since Week 3. While unlikely, all hope is not lost with Young just yet.
If Young is going to impress, Sunday is a perfect opportunity for him to do so. The New Orleans Saints pass defense is struggling and severely under-strength without Marshon Lattimore and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Even with the departure of Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen, the Heisman Trophy winner has a shot.
It’s important to look to the future when it comes to players at the skill positions. The Panthers will want to see the likes of Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Ja’Tavion Sanders and eventually Jonathon Brooks all play important parts as the season continues. The same should apply to Young, although the lack of faith from head coach Dave Canales couldn't be more obvious.
Young was solid on his return to the starting lineup in Week 8. That was against a Denver Broncos defense that is toward the league's summit in many statistical categories. Facing a drop-off in quality against the Saints, he must stamp his authority on the game early.
His first pass attempt in the season opener against the Saints was an interception. This set the tone for the two contests in which the former Alabama star started to begin the campaign that eventually led to his benching.
Canales admitted he was out-coached and struggled with the Saints' blitz concepts in Week 1. If the head coach can get his adjustments in order, Young has a chance to succeed.