4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions in Week 10 vs. the NY Giants
By Luke Gray
Bryce Young secures career-high in passing yards
Despite what you may think of the player's future with the Carolina Panthers, even the most hard-pressed Bryce Young critic would have found it hard to not smile seeing the former No. 1 pick take a victory formation for the first time in his career. It’s also clear to see the improvement from the player who was benched after Week 2.
While the box score from Week 9 might not suggest it, this was one of Young’s better games as a pro. He was clear and concise in his decision-making, making big throws when needed. If the likes of David Moore and Xavier Legette had shown better concentration, he would have likely had a multi-touchdown, zero-interception performance.
With Young trending upwards, expect him to take a good New York Giants pass defense. Shane Bowens' unit is allowing just 191.6 yards per game which is ninth-best across the league. But as the Panthers get healthier, the Heisman Trophy winner could threaten the 312 passing yards he notched against the Green Bay Packers last season.
Most of the Giants' threat will come from the immensely talented defensive line. Fans know all too well the talent of Brian Burns, who has settled well in New York and is on pace for another double-digit sack season. But the main threat comes in the middle.
Cade Mays will have his work cut out against nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II. His nine sacks are second in the league only to Trey Hendrickson, which is astonishing for someone tasked primarily with anchoring the Giants' 3-4 front.
If Young wants any chance to pick apart this Giants secondary, his offensive line must hold up and allow him time in the pocket. They've done a relatively good job of that so far despite dealing with injuries. Hopefully, this is a trend that continues in Germany.