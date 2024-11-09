4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions in Week 10 vs. the NY Giants
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers OL shuts down Brian Burns
This is a big game for Brian Burns, who’ll be out looking for revenge on the team that drafted him at No. 16 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The mismanagement of the former Florida Star star by previous general manager Scott Fitterer regularly drew the ire of fans. This centered on turning down multiple first-round picks for the player and failing to sign him to a long-term extension.
It was left to new front-office leader Dan Morgan to clean up his former boss' mess. He did not think Burns was worth the contract was asking for. The player was eventually traded to the New York Giants for second and fifth-round picks. He then signed a four-year, $141 million contract.
Burns will be aiming to wreak havoc and show his old team they made a mistake letting him leave the building. It’s unsure who the Carolina Panthers will be matching up against the explosive pass-rusher as starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu deals with an ankle injury. It could be left to fourth-year man Brady Christensen, who manned the blindside in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.
This could work in the Panthers' favor. Fans know that Burns' skills come in pass rush. When looking at Ekwonu and Christensen, it’s fair to argue that the BYU product is ahead of the established left tackle when it comes to pass protection.
It’s not just a case of keeping Burns quiet. The Giants have game wreckers across the defensive line. Dexter Lawrence II and Azeez Ojulari are both having exceptional seasons. That's without mentioning second-year man Kayvon Thibodeaux who is currently on injured reserve.
With that being said, restricting Burns from impacting proceedings and stopping a potential revenge game will go some way to improving the chances of a Panthers win versus the Giants in Week 10.