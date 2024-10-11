4 Carolina Panthers who could see reduced playing time in Week 6 vs. Falcons
By Luke Gray
Charles Harris - Carolina Panthers OLB
We expected the Carolina Panthers pass rush to be bad this season. But it has exceeded all expectations terribly.
The pressure has been non-existent. That was painfully evident against the Chicago Bears as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had all day to throw in the pocket as Carolina gave the Heisman Trophy winner out of USC an easy day. This also resulted in wide receiver D.J. Moore sticking the knife into his old employers.
Charles Harris has never really lived up to being a first-round selection out of Missouri by the Mimi Dolphins in 2017. The player has only gone above five sacks once in his NFL career and returned just eight tackles and one quarterback takedown to start his Panthers career.
The Panthers are doing everything they can to bring help at the edge position, Jadeveon Clowney has not had the desired impact and is now nursing a shoulder injury. D.J. Wonnum and Amare Barno are nearing their returns from the physically unable-to-perform list, time could be running out for Harris to make an impact on the team.
Carolina also added another veteran free agent this week after signing Shaq Lawson to the practice squad. The 2016 first-round pick out of Clemson is another who hasn’t lived up to his billing with his season high in sacks being just 6.5 back in 2019, but the Panthers will be hoping he can find some form and help this depleted unit.
That would probably come at the expense of Harris unless Clowney's shoulder complication keeps him out against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. The Panthers won't hesitate to demote him if they feel like Lawson is a better option. There's a good chance that's the consensus in the building given their desire to elevate him quickly once he finds his football legs.