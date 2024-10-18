4 Carolina Panthers who could see reduced playing time in Week 7 at Commanders
By Luke Gray
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
In a surprise to absolutely no one, Ian Thomas was once again a non-factor in this Carolina Panthers offense on his return from injury. Something he has been for the last four seasons.
It’s getting to the point where it needs to be studied how Thomas has been able to cling on to an NFL roster for as long as he has. That will probably change when his contract expires next spring.
His above-average run blocking is frankly not enough to keep him around. Thomas' complete ineptitude as a pass catcher showed against the Atlanta Falcons. The former Indiana star was targeted three times by veteran quarterback Andy Dalton but failed to haul in a single reception.
It was on an attempt to Thomas that Dalton threw a back-breaking interception as the Panthers looked to tie the game. That was a critical moment that cost Carolina in the worst way imaginable.
Thomas told interviewers after the game that he was surprised at the speed of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, who undercut his route for the pick. He is one of the league’s premier shutdown presences who was also a former first-round pick. Just a complete lack of awareness from a veteran player who should know better.
Rookie fourth-round pick Ja’Tavion Sanders had far and away the best game in his short career to date, playing 73 percent of the offensive snaps. This gives some indication of the coaching staff's feelings on Thomas.
Tommy Tremble looks to be making good progress in practice this week in pursuit of passing the NFL's concussion protocol. If the Panthers can get the former Notre Dame man back on the field at the Washington Commanders in Week 7, one would hope this would further limit Thomas’ role on offense.
Thomas never met expectations after being tabbed as the man to replace Greg Olsen in 2020. He's officially out of chances.