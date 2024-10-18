4 Carolina Panthers who could see reduced playing time in Week 7 at Commanders
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers passing attack
Not a single player for the last option here, but the Carolina Panthers’ passing game should see less of a burn in Week 7. Despite the marked improvement in the passing attack since quarterback Andy Dalton was inserted into the starting lineup, it’s clear to anyone watching that the strength of this team comes in the run game.
Chuba Hubbard is in the midst of what is likely a career year for the former Oklahoma State man. He is behind only Derrick Henry and Jordan Mason in rushing yards with 485 through six games. The player is on pace for over 1,300 rushing yards, which is exactly what he's aiming for in a contract year.
Dave Canales was adamant before the season began that he would be stubborn when it came to running the ball. While the Panthers have run the ball more, they could be even more dedicated to the ground game.
Fans witnessed a key moment against the Atlanta Falcons when the Panthers’ moved away from the run when it was working. The results were catastrophic.
On the drive where Dalton threw his first interception of the game, the Panthers ran the ball extensively with Hubbard as he had continued success versus Atlanta. Carolina went away from the run as they neared the red zone when the signal-caller tried to force the ball to veteran tight end Ian Thomas.
The Panthers face a Washington Commanders defense which is No. 22 in rush yards allowed per game at 137.7. They must be dedicated to running the ball at Northwest Stadium.
There is a major complication. They are coming up against a dynamic Washington offense led by ruthlessly efficient rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and a punishing run game of their own. The Panthers could find themselves down early, forcing Canales to once again abandon his ground attack.