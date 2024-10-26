4 Carolina Panthers who could see reduced playing time in Week 8 at Broncos
By Luke Gray
Nick Scott - Carolina Panthers S
As Nick Scott gets a longer run in this Carolina Panthers defense, it’s not difficult to see why the former Penn State man was one of the league’s worst-graded safeties according to Pro Football Focus last season. It's also becoming abundantly clear why the Cincinnati Bengals benched the player as the campaign progressed.
It was hoped a reunion with Ejiro Evero would help Scott after their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately for the defensive coordinator and everyone associated with the Panthers, that has not materialized.
With starter Jordan Fuller on injured reserve, Scott was thrust into a larger role. He played 100 percent of defensive snaps against the Washington Commanders and was once again extremely underwhelming.
His support in passing downs is not up to standard. Scott's open-field tackling is painful to watch. We saw this come to fruition versus the Commanders' exceptional rushing attack led by Brian Robinson Jr.
On the first defensive play of the game, Jayden Daniels took the read option for a huge gain. This was mostly due to the missed open-field tackle by Scott - something that's quickly becoming an ongoing frustration. Doing the fundamentals right shouldn't be as difficult as the defensive back makes it look.
As the Panthers face the Denver Broncos in Week 8, their run defense will be paramount. Javonte Williams is a top back in the league, and while rookie quarterback Bo Nix has had his passing struggles, his underrated skill to generate yards on the ground shouldn't be underestimated.
With Fuller back on the practice field and his 21-day window to return opened, the Panthers will hope he can get back on the field in Denver. That will come at the expense of Scott. And based on his performance levels, he can have no complaints whatsoever.