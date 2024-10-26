4 Carolina Panthers who could see reduced playing time in Week 8 at Broncos
By Luke Gray
Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB
This is probably harsh on the rookie just a week after his first prolonged NFL action. But it was a chastising debut for the fifth-round pick.
When the Carolina Panthers made a surprise move to release veteran slot cornerback Troy Hill, it signified that Chau Smith-Wade would see a bigger role moving forward. This could also be the start of a veteran purge as Dan Morgan implements a youth movement.
Smith-Wade played 57 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps against the Washington Commanders as his predicted larger role came to fruition. However, despite a positive camp and preseason, it was a tough debut for the former Washington State man.
Despite his clear athletic skill set, his undersized frame showed up in run defense. We also saw Smith-Wade incur a crucial pass interference penalty on a Jayden Daniels deep pass, setting Washington up deep in Carolina territory in the first quarter.
Week 7 saw the return of veteran free-agent signing Dane Jackson after a hamstring injury caused him to begin the year on the physically unable-to-perform list. The experienced figure played 49 percent of snaps, which could increase moving forward.
With another full week of practice under his belt, expect Jackson to see an increased role in Week 8. This could lead to an unfortunate homecoming for Smith-Wade as the Denver native may be relegated back to special teams duties and a limited role on the defensive rotation.
While it’s way too early to give up on Smith-Wade, it’s important to remember that the player is a rookie drafted on Day 3. Expecting big production from him early is misplaced.
If he needs a little extra time to hone his craft before being tasked with prominent responsibilities, that's fine. Keeping the bigger picture in mind is crucial. If that means taking Smith-Wade out of the firing line to develop, so be it.