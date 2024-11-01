4 Carolina Panthers who could see reduced playing time in Week 9 vs. Saints
By Luke Gray
Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB
After a solid start to the veteran cornerback's Carolina Panthers career following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks, Mike Jackson Sr.'s novelty has quickly worn off. It didn't cost much to bring him into the fold, but general manager Dan Morgan was probably anticipating a more consistent return from his investment regardless.
Jackson's become a liability in coverage over recent weeks. We saw that trend rear its ugly head at Mile High Stadium against the Denver Broncos, which was the latest in a growing line of disappointments associated with the player's production.
For some unknown reason, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero refuses to allow Jaycee Horn to shadow the opposition's most prolific wide receiver, preferring the former South Carolina stud to shut down one side of the field. This left a scenario where Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was moving Courtland Sutton regularly around the field away from the No. 8 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Sutton had eight receptions from 11 targets for 100 receiving yards on the day, underlying the issues Jackson was having. We also saw poor coverage that allowed rookie quarterback Bo Nix to find Nate Adkins for the tight end's first career touchdown.
Despite his subpar day, Jackson still played 100 percent of the defensive snaps. That's a damning indictment of the complete lack of quality at Carolina's disposal.
With Dane Jackson seemingly returning to full health after a season troubled by a hamstring injury, expect his involvement to increase. The veteran free-agent signing was inactive in Week 9 likely as a precaution following his return the week prior. He's been a full participant in practice, so it's all systems go.
With this in mind, don’t be surprised to see Jackson start opposite Horn against the New Orleans Saints. This is a role he was expected to fill when he joined from the Buffalo Bills.