4 Carolina Panthers who could see reduced snaps in Week 10 vs. NY Giants
By Luke Gray
Xavier Woods - Carolina Panthers S
As the weeks go by, veteran safety Xaviers Woods’ rant following the Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders looks increasingly foolish. And once again on Sunday, we saw the player once again be a determent to his team and further enhance his reputation as one of the league's most penalized defensive backs.
In the first quarter, Woods nailed New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave on a hospital ball from quarterback Derek Carr. It was unfortunately another concussion for the promising pass-catcher.
For Woods, it was the ninth unnecessary roughness penalty since he entered the league in 2017 - the most of any player in that period. Olave was quickly released from hospital and the former Ohio State star flew home with his teammates. What this means for the wideout's overall future remains to be seen.
It is becoming an all too familiar occurrence from Woods' perspective. The player hits a receiver late and then throws his arms up in surprise when the referees inevitably throw a flag in his direction. This lack of discipline means it won't be surprising to see ex-Louisiana Tech’s product's snaps reduce.
With injuries to both Nick Scott and Jordan Fuller, rookie undrafted free agent Demani Richardson has been thrust into a starting role. The former Texas A&M standout has shone with the spotlight glaring.
Richardson led the Carolina Panthers in tackles versus the Saints with 12 as well as a pass deflection. With Fuller likely to return for the trip to Munich, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero should be hesitant when it comes to pulling the first-year pro out of the lineup.
With a concerted effort by Carolina to give younger plays extended snaps, Fuller's return should come at the expense of the veteran instead of the impressive Richardson. The Panthers cannot lose momentum or any more mistakes from Woods.