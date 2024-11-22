4 Carolina Panthers who could get reduced snaps in Week 12 vs. the Chiefs
By Luke Gray
Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers OL
At this point, one can only feel sorry for Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Brady Christensen.
Christensen's versatility seems to be both his greatest strength and biggest weakness at this juncture. The lineman is a jack of all trades but a master of none. While this may seem harsh, it’s the best way to describe the former BYU star.
There is a legitimate argument that Christensen could start at all five positions on the offensive line, and you’d have complete trust in him to perform. This season we’ve seen him go from the sixth man to starting center, to starting left tackle, and now back to his original position on the depth chart. That might be disappointing for the player, but he's an ultimate team player and a consummate professional.
The Panthers are sticking with Cade Mays as the starter in the middle of this offensive line. That's understandable for continuity purposes if nothing else. It's also worth remembering that the preferred option at the center spot has put together back-to-back solid performances in Carolina's winning streak.
Mays held his own against New York Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, an NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate. The Tennessee product is deserving. However, the decision could hinder the Panthers as they head to the offseason.
Christensen is a free agent next spring. Teams around the league will be taking note of the former college All-American and the kind of versatility he provides. He might also be seeking an opportunity to secure a starting gig elsewhere depending on what the Panthers have planned with Austin Corbett.
When the offseason rolls around, Christensen should be a priority re-signing for this Panthers team. The player is at the peak of his powers given the fact he's only 28 years old. With the aforementioned versatility, he is a player general manager Dan Morgan should want around.