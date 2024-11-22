4 Carolina Panthers who could get reduced snaps in Week 12 vs. the Chiefs
By Luke Gray
Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
It’s been an odd first season for Dane Jackson with the Carolina Panthers.
The player was earmarked by general manager Dan Morgan as a starter opposite stud cornerback Jaycee Horn and was paid accordingly. He signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract this offseason. But things did not turn out as planned as a hamstring injury hampered Jackson to begin the campaign.
He didn’t see the field until Week 7 against the Washington Commanders. Jackson accumulated a larger role in the last two games, playing 52 snaps against the New York Giants at the Allianz Arena in Germany. But after a positive impact against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, it was a tougher outing for the one-time Pittsburgh Panther with the entire NFL world watching on.
With Mike Jackson Sr. now the clear starter at outside corner opposite Horn, Jackson has been deployed in the slot. The former seventh-round pick struggled against the Giants, especially against Wan’Dale Robinson. That could mean a reduction in snaps this weekend versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
His slot corner assignment could see him matched up against Travis Kelce. We know the damage that the prolific tight end could cause if not guarded correctly.
But where could those snaps be allocated?
There’s still rookie Chau Smith-Wade, but the former Washington State product has struggled in his young NFL career. Matching him up against a future Pro Football Hall of Famer in Kelce is a risky proposition.
Then there’s Caleb Farley.
A remarkable story around the league, the former first-round pick in 2021 has dealt with a string of injuries since coming out of Virginia Tech and looked to be out of the NFL following his release by the Tennessee Titans. He played 13 defensive snaps against the Giants and was signed to the active roster during the bye week. After Jackson's struggles, that number could increase.