4 delicate Panthers contracts suddenly on the clock after playoff return

The Carolina Panthers achieved more than anyone expected in their second season under head coach Dave Canales. An NFC South title and playoff return galvanized the entire fan base, but the hard work is just getting started.

Carolina needs to kick on. They need to strengthen problem areas and make sure this is just the start of a prosperous future. And given the salary-cap situation, several contracts warrant closer examination from those in power.

Fans are extremely confident in the front-office power couple of general manager Dan Morgan and cap expert Brandt Tilis. Not every decision will be universally approved, but the Panthers will do what they believe is right to move the organization forward.

With this in mind, here are four delicate Panthers contracts that are suddenly on the clock this offseason.

A'Shawn Robinson - DL

The Panthers invested heavily in both trenches on both sides of the football entering 2026. This was a necessary evil to move the franchise forward, but it's no longer sustainable given their current financial situation.

Sacrifices are needed. Looking at the options available, it seems like A'Shawn Robinson could be on the chopping block. The veteran interior force performed well last season, but the $10.5 million in savings attached might be too tempting to ignore.

Tershawn Wharton - DL

Speaking of the defensive line, Tershawn Wharton didn't shine in his first season in Carolina. Injuries dented his progress, but his contract is not easy to get off in 2026, even if they wanted to.

The flashes alone will give Wharton another shot, and all hope is not lost just yet. However, if the desired improvements don't arrive, the Panthers would save $14.8 million by cutting him loose in 2027.

Ikem Ekwonu - OT

It was all but guaranteed that starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu would be getting a lucrative long-term deal this offseason. Morgan made that abundantly clear, but the former North Carolina State mauler's landscape changed when he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the team's narrow playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Ekwonu has $17.56 million fully guaranteed next season, but he might miss the entire campaign. The Panthers may still keep him around, but it won't be anything like the money he was set to command. And there is a chance he might not ever return to his old self.

Mike Jackson Sr. - CB

Morgan's decision to trade for Mike Jackson Sr. before the 2024 campaign was arguably his best move. The cornerback solidified his starting spot immediately. He was nothing short of sensational in 2025, gaining All-Pro votes and firmly establishing himself as a shutdown force.

Jackson isn't being paid in keeping with his production. He counts $7.8 million against the salary cap in the final year of his deal. The Panthers could extend him early. But if they wait, it could cost them more in the long run.