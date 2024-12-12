4 running backs the Panthers could draft after crippling Jonathon Brooks blow
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers could draft Cam Skattebo
A name that has become more prominent in recent weeks is Cam Skattebo. After a stellar season for the Arizona State Sun Devils, he capped this with a huge performance in the Big 12 title game as Kenny Dillingham’s team punched its ticket to the college football playoffs with a dominant 45-19 triumph over the Iowa State Cyclones.
Skattebo was unstoppable, rushing for 170 yards and two touchdowns. The dual-threat weapon also added 38 receiving yards and a score, taking his tally for the day to over 200 total yards.
The former Sacramento State Hornet also raised eyebrows post-game. Skattebo stated he was the best running back in college football. I'm sure a certain Boise State player would disagree.
Despite these comments, it’s hard to argue that Skattebo has been a real force for the Sun Devils this year. Dillingham and his team have surprised many across college football this season. They were touted to finish toward the bottom of the Big 12. But spearheaded by Skattebo, they will now play in the prestigious knockout rounds.
Skattebo's been an absolute revelation, rushing for more than 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. They could be a real handful for either Clemson or Texas in the Peach Bowl — which is the quarter-final stage of the competition.
At 5-foot-10 and 225 pounds, the California native is a thickly built, physical running back who has shown his ability to wear down defenses over the course of a game. As mentioned with Kaytron Allen, this is exactly the sort of thumper capable of getting hard yards between the tackles that the Carolina Panthers haven't benefitted from in recent years.
Despite his outstanding season, Skattebo is still being touted as a Day 3 pick by most analysts. This could be worth Carolina turning the card in on the player.
However, if Arizona State makes some noise in the playoffs, don’t be surprised to see the player soaring up draft boards.