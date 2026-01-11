4 winners (and 3 losers) from Panthers' heartbreaking playoff loss to the Rams

Loser No. 1

Rico Dowdle - Carolina Panthers RB

With the weather conditions making things difficult for both clubs in this one, establishing the run was crucial for the Carolina Panthers. That put the onus squarely on Rico Dowdle to remind the world why he took the NFL by storm earlier this season.

Dave Canales didn't get much joy on the ground. There was more aggression in his play-calling, as he attacked the Los Angeles Rams' vulnerable cornerbacks throughout. This made Dowdle something of an innocent bystander in what could be his final game in a Panthers uniform.

Dowdle mustered just nine rushing yards from five carries. He brought in one reception from two targets for six receiving yards. The former South Carolina standout helped as a blocker, but it was an underwhelming contribution when the Panthers needed much more.

General manager Dan Morgan has a big decision to make with Dowdle this offseason. He wants to be paid, but his regression down the stretch and the fact that Chuba Hubbard already got paid will make the front-office leader reluctant.

Winner No. 2

Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB

There is no denying Mike Jackson Sr.'s importance to the Panthers. The veteran cornerback has been nothing short of sensational this season, and he was arguably Carolina's most accomplished overall player in the team's heroic playoff defeat as a heavy underdog.

Jackson locked down almost everyone in his path. He secured an interception. He set the tone through forceful tackling and controlled aggression. It was precisely what the Panthers needed, but their hopes of stopping Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford with the game on the line took a severe dent when Jaycee Horn suffered a heavy blow and had to leave the field at the worst possible moment.

It wasn't to be for the Panthers, but once the frustration subsides, Jackson can look back on his outstanding contribution with pride. General manager Dan Morgan got an absolute steal when he traded for the defensive back. It wouldn't be surprising to see him get extended ahead of time this offseason.

Loser No. 2

Nick Scott - Carolina Panthers S

The Rams were not getting much joy outside the numbers passing the football. It was a different story down the middle of Carolina's defense, and quarterback Matthew Stafford picked this apart at will.

Even though Nick Scott's influence increased as the season went on, this was not his brightest moment. When the Rams needed to make a play, they typically looked in his direction with great success. They knew precisely how to exploit his weaknesses, especially considering he spent the first four years of his career in Los Angeles. There was nothing much he could do to turn the tide.

Scott was called for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Davante Adams when the defense was about to get off the field. He couldn't bring in a tough interception after wide receiver Puka Nacau made an exceptional play on the ball. It was just a bad day all around for the safety, but he could potentially get another short-term deal in the spring.