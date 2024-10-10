5 blatantly obvious Carolina Panthers 2025 cut candidates entering Week 6
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
- Dead cap figure: $2.95 million
- Money saved: $5.22 million
The Carolina Panthers opted to keep Miles Sanders on the books despite removing some established veterans on big money with no short-term financial benefits attached this offseason. That was a surprise to some, but those in power felt he was worth another shot with head coach Dave Canales, who made no secret of his intent to make this a run-first offense.
That hasn't come to fruition as yet despite Chuba Hubbard's outstanding start to the campaign. Sanders remains pedestrian when touches come his way, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. The former second-round selection has fared a little better as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, but his future isn't looking especially promising.
With the promise of second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks also coming into the fold in the not-too-distant future, Sanders' role could diminish further. Cutting him in 2025 seems like an absolute no-brainer considering the more than $5 million in savings involved. However, something could even happen before then.
If the Panthers continue on their losing run and Brooks is ready to assume some responsibilities in the backfield, general manager Dan Morgan could attempt to extract a late-round selection for Sanders before the trade deadline. Whether the Panthers can find a willing suitor is another matter.
D.J. Wonnum - Carolina Panthers OLB
- Dead cap figure: $625,000
- Money saved: $7.5 million
D.J. Wonnum might be a world-beater when he finally gets the chance to showcase his credentials. However, it'll take a monumental effort from the edge rusher to avoid being cut in 2025 considering the savings involved and the fact he's still working his way back from a torn quad.
The Panthers stated that Wonnum was getting closer. That was a couple of weeks ago now with no official intent to open his practice window in the immediate aftermath. The free-agent signing from the Minnesota Vikings suffered the complication last season. General manager Dan Morgan was aware of it but signed him anyway. This was always the risk.
Wonnum will walk back into the starting lineup given Carolina's distinct lack of edge rushing options. It'll take him some time to find his football legs again, but there is enough talent to make a difference. Whether it's enough to get an extended stay beyond the current campaign is another matter.
Carolina set Wonnum's contract up to benefit them, which is something. As it stands right now, the $7.5 million saved by cutting him loose after one injury-ravaged year with the franchise could be better spent elsewhere.