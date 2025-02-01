5 blockbuster trades Carolina Panthers should consider to propel playoff dreams

Carolina Panthers could trade for Bryce Huff

Adding to the team's edge rushing options is also an achievable objective for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. It's projected to be an extremely deep draft class for defensive linemen and pass-rushers. Dan Morgan has nine picks to utilize, so this seems like a realistic avenue of pursuit.

If Morgan wants to take his chances in the trade market for someone who needs a fresh start with a long-term upside, that cannot be completely dismissed either.

Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum performed well as a tandem, but that's not enough. The Panthers lack genuine depth behind this duo. The draft can help solve that, so giving up capital for a veteran with proven production wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

In this scenario, Bryce Huff could enter the discussion. The edge force was a marquee free-agent signing by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 offseason after a double-digit sack campaign with the New York Jets. He couldn't reach similar heights, gaining 2.5 sacks from 39 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Huff's injury problems made it difficult to generate momentum. He'll only be 27 years old when the 2025 campaign begins, so this is an option for the Panthers if Philadelphia decides to cut its losses after just one season.

Carolina Panthers could trade for D.K. Metcalf

Dave Canales knows D.K. Metcalf well. They spent time working closely together on the Seattle Seahawks and the wide receiver was highly complimentary of his former coach after he got the job in Carolina. Could this lead to a potential reunion in a different environment this offseason?

Metcalf is a physically dominant wide receiver who offers something different from what the Panthers already possess. He's one of few wideouts capable of taking over any game when firing on all cylinders. The former Ole Miss standout has a lot of good football left, but there are growing murmurings around the player and the Seahawks going their separate ways this offseason.

Seattle has a complex conundrum with Metcalf. He's entering the final year of his deal and is set to count over $31 million on their salary cap in 2025. The choice is simple — trade the player away for sufficient compensation or extend him.

This could be a realistic option for the Panthers. It also keeps a sense of familiarity around Canales as the head coach looks to build on a promising first year at the helm.

Any acquisition to acquire Metcalf via trade would instantly come with a long-term extension. But if the Panthers are looking for a legitimate No. 1 receiver for Bryce Young, he ticks all the boxes and more.

