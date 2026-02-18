5 bold moves that could save $47 million on the Panthers' 2026 salary cap

The Carolina Panthers are riding on the crest of a wave after winning the NFC South and reaching the playoffs. Now, general manager Dan Morgan and his front-office team are under pressure to keep the momentum going.

That might be difficult. The Panthers aren't blessed with much financial wiggle room on their salary cap right now. They are currently projected to have $12.95 million available, which won't be enough. Some difficult decisions are coming, and cost-cutting measures are needed to get Carolina in a stronger position before free agency.

Morgan will lean heavily on the executive vice president of football operations, Brandt Tilis. The Panthers coveted him heavily after his sterling work with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he specialized in salary-cap management. Carolina is on a more stable footing, but some maneuvering is required to take the next step.

Morgan and Tilis have a lot of hard work ahead. Some decisions will be difficult, but they must take sentiment out of the equation. This is all about putting the team first and doing what's best to ensure Carolina is in a strong position to successfully defend its NFC South title in 2026. Nothing else will do.

With this in mind, here are five bold moves that could help the Panthers free up almost $47 million on their salary cap in 2026.

All financial figures provided by Over the Cap.

Bold moves that could save $47 million on the Panthers' 2026 salary cap

Carolina Panthers restructure Derrick Brown

Cap savings: $11.62 million

Dan Morgan has been reluctant to kick the can down the road throughout his two-year stint as general manager. The Carolina Panthers needed every cent, but he remained resolute, not wanting to move money into extra years. It proved successful, but that has to change now.

The Panthers have completed some contract restructurings under Morgan's leadership. These typically come with players who are going to see out their deals and are a significant part of the team's long-term plans. He'll be wise to consider the same again, and there are a few likely candidates on the list.

Derrick Brown is right at the top.

The Pro Bowl defensive lineman is Carolina's tailsman and arguably the best player on the team. Brown put together another dominant campaign in 2025, throwing opposing offensive linemen around like rag dolls to emphatically overcome almost everything in his path. He was unfortunate not to get All-Pro consideration, because he certainly played like one.

Brown has three years on his deal left, and he's firmly in his prime. Securing short-term financial stability through restructuring his contract seems feasible in the circumstances.