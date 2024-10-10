5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton in Week 6 vs. Falcons
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton achieves 73 percent completion
Taking care of the football is key. Being accurate to keep the chains moving would also help. Andy Dalton will be at the forefront behind a rushing attack that should be more involved if early momentum is generated. That could allow for some extra time in the pocket to make smart decisions in a pressurized setting.
The Carolina Panthers' offense is much more functional with Dalton under center. Bryce Young flashed briefly during his involvement against the Chicago Bears, but it was nowhere near enough for Dave Canales to move forward with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. He doesn't trust him. He has faith in the veteran presence, who's got a 65.1 percent completion success since taking over starting duties.
That number needs to rise in Week 6 versus the Atlanta Falcons. Kirk Cousins came to life during their sensational triumph over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last time out. His confidence will be through the roof, so Dalton must keep him off the field with methodical drives that get the football out on time to his wide receivers.
If Dalton can get to the 73 percent completion percentage mark, that should ensure the offense runs smoothly.
Andy Dalton throws for 3 touchdowns
The Atlanta Falcons have a high-octane offense capable of putting up significant points in a hurry. They rank No. 10 league-wide with 357.4 total yards per game. They are only averaging 22.0 points per game, but this has increased to 26.3 over their last three contests. Everything is starting to click after an adjustment period with Kirk Cousins under center. This is something Andy Dalton must be ready for.
Dalton needs to make his red-zone opportunities count when they arrive. Carolina doesn't have the luxury of settling for field goals. When chances come to get the football into the end-zone, the veteran signal-caller must deliver.
Carolina will be without Adam Thielen once again, but the Panthers can capitalize on some weaknesses within Atlanta's secondary. They are conceding 1.7 touchdowns per game over their last three outings. Given the fact Dalton could be chasing things from behind in all likelihood, a multiple-touchdown game seems like the minimum requirement to achieve success.
If Dalton can secure three passing touchdowns and others meet their end of the bargain, the Panthers might just have a chance of getting their floundering campaign back on track.