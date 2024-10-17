5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton in Week 7 at Commanders
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton performed well right up until he faltered late against the Atlanta Falcons. One could point the finger at Dave Canales' offensive strategy and defensive failures as leading causes behind the Carolina Panthers' demise, but two interceptions from the veteran quarterback - one with the game close - didn't exactly help either.
Dalton's limitations are obvious at this late stage of his career. He's a 36-year-old pocket passer with diminished mobility who was brought into the starting lineup to provide more dependability than Bryce Young managed to accomplish before his benching. It's been encouraging more often than not, although results are not where anyone wants them to be right now.
The former second-round selection gets the chance to lock horns with rookie sensation Jayden Daniels when Carolina travels to the Washington Commanders this weekend. They're becoming another example of how quickly things can turn around with the right infrastructure and picking the correct quarterback - something the Panthers haven't accomplished throughout David Tepper's ownership.
With that being said, here are five bold predictions for Dalton at Northwest Stadium in Week 7.
Bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton in Week 7
Andy Dalton plays turnover-free football
The Washington Commanders are a formidable outfit offensively. However, there are cracks in their defense that could be exploited if the Carolina Panthers scheme things up effectively.
One of the unit's biggest complications centers on their lack of ability to create turnovers. The Commanders have one interception through six weeks. This was also a problem last season, which lends support to the notion of Andy Dalton protecting the football effectively this weekend.
Scrambling for yardage is asking for trouble with Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner waiting, but that's not his game in any case. If the offensive line holds up - which is entirely possible with Washington missing Jonathan Allen and potentially Dorance Armstrong Jr. - Dalton can pick apart a less-than-stellar secondary.
If Dalton can emerge from this game turnover-free, it'll do the Panthers' chances a tremendous amount of good.