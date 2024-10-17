5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton in Week 7 at Commanders
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton gains 75% completion
One would be hard-pressed to be convinced Jayden Daniels won't have his way with the Carolina Panthers' defense looking at their overall body of work throughout the campaign. However, there's also enough to suggest Andy Dalton can make his presence felt.
The Commanders are giving up a 114.7 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks, which is second-worst around the league with only the Los Angeles Rams behind them. Teams are gaining big plays and making smart completions. For all Dalton's faults, being accurate at all three levels of the field is something he's done relatively well since becoming Carolina's starting option.
Dalton's pass completion percentage stands at 66.0 through four contests. He's a savvy veteran who knows how to get the football out on time to his playmakers. It'll take much more to keep up with Daniels, but the Panthers must lean on the TCU product heavily if their defense doesn't come up with the necessary adjustments.
If Dalton can get this completion percentage up to the 75.0 mark, Carolina will have a fighting chance of keeping this competitive if nothing else.
Andy Dalton throws for 3 touchdowns
For the Panthers to improve their hopes of gaining a surprising victory on the road, this might need to be a shootout. Andy Dalton must go toe-to-toe with rookie signal-caller Jayden Daniels, who's on the fast track to superstardom with the poise and precision normally associated with elite NFL quarterbacks.
What's even more important is for Dalton to convert red-zone opportunities into touchdowns. The Commanders don't have the best secondary as previously mentioned. Several underperforming players could become weak links. The veteran must pick them apart accordingly at the business end of the field.
Daniels will get his numbers and the Commanders will score points. Their not one of the league's most efficient offenses by accident, so Dalton must absorb the blows when they arrive and keep Carolina's offense swinging in a rejuvenated environment at Northwest Stadium.
Dalton needs to display composure and be clinical when windows of opportunity arrive. Gaining three passing touchdowns is a bold yet attainable prediction for the signal-caller in Week 7.