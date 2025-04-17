5 boom or bust 2025 NFL Draft prospects the Carolina Panthers must avoid

Carolina Panthers must avoid Darien Porter

Cornerback | Iowa State Cyclones

The Carolina Panthers must add to their cornerback room with one of the team's nine draft picks. When that arrives is debatable, but Dan Morgan cannot go into the new campaign with the threadbare options at Ejiro Evero's disposal currently.

Tying down Jaycee Horn to a lucrative deal ahead of time was the right call. The Panthers also rewarded veteran Mike Jackson Sr. with a new two-year contract after his successful trade to Carolina just before the season. Those in power have high hopes for Chau Smith-Wade, who flashed immense promise in the nickel role as a rookie and could improve further with another offseason under his belt.

The cupboard is bare aside from that. Finding a prospect capable of making an immediate contribution would be smart. Darien Porter is being touted as a fast-rising Day 2 prospect thanks to his size and finally coming of age at Iowa State in 2024. However, there are reasons for the Panthers to look elsewhere.

Porter is a six-year college player with three years of cornerback experience. Not much of it was positive besides his 2024 efforts, so that might be an anomaly rather than the start of a positive trend.

Others who are expected to be around in the second and third rounds should be preferred.

Carolina Panthers must avoid Shemar Stewart

Edge Rusher | Texas A&M Aggies

There is arguably no more polarizing prospect than Shemar Stewart emerging from the college ranks this year.

Some analysts have him as a potential pick for the Panthers at No. 8 overall. That might be a little too high, but Dan Morgan won't hesitate if he feels like the Texas A&M prospect can flourish under Ejiro Evero's coaching staff long-term.

That's a massive gamble to take in the top 10. Stewart has every athletic trait one looks for in an explosive pass-rusher at the next level. Unfortunately, the prospect hasn't been able to put everything together yet.

This is reflected in his sketchy college production. Stewart looks like a game wrecker on occasion. There are others when he doesn't look capable of carving out an NFL career for himself. Anyone who drafts him needs to have a strategy in place to polish him enough to contribute over time.

Expecting miracles right away isn't going to happen. Stewart is too flawed right now. He lacks discipline against the run and is a one-dimensional pass-rusher who cannot counter effectively. This is a big wager on the physical upside over college performance levels. Morgan's recent comments to the media suggest he'll seek alternatives to bolster the edge.

