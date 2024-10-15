5 Carolina Panthers who could be benched after Week 6 loss vs. the Falcons
By Dean Jones
D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB
D.J. Johnson is an enigmatic presence on the Carolina Panthers' under-strength defense. The edge rusher keeps getting chances due to injury and almost no dependability elsewhere. However, his performances just aren't up to the required standard.
Jadeveon Clowney's absence through injury meant Johnson got an extended run on the defensive rotation once again in Week 6. He did nothing to suggest this should be a trend that continues for much longer. The Panthers' stubbornness about wanting to be right regarding their choice to trade up for the Oregon product at No. 80 overall in 2023 cannot go on. They need experience and a legitimate presence.
There was a lot to like about Charles Harris' performance in Week 6 despite the Atlanta Falcons gaining 198 yards on the ground. There's also a chance Shaq Lawson will be elevated from the practice squad this week as he becomes more familiar with the set-up. If Clowney also returns, the Panthers would be wise to keep Johnson's contribution to a minimum.
That might sound harsh, but the Panthers have no room for sentiment sitting at 1-5 and remaining rooted among the league's bottom-feeders once again.
Nick Scott - Carolina Panthers S
The fact Nick Scott played 100 percent of defensive snaps in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons is a damning indictment of Carolina's current options on defense. He's a veteran safety more suited to backup responsibilities at this stage of his career. Unfortunately for the Panthers, an injury to Jordan Fuller coupled with no confidence in their depth options means he's been thrown into the proverbial fire.
Jammie Robinson and Lonnie Johnson Jr. are the safety options behind the current starting duo. The Panthers are also set to welcome back Sam Franklin Jr. following a spell out through injury. Carolina will err on the side of caution, but Dave Canales loves the former undrafted free agent out of Temple. Once he's fully healthy, there's a good chance he'll be involved.
That might come at the expense of Scott. Whether it happens this week or not is anyone's guess, but the former seventh-round pick out of Penn State must improve his backend discipline and assistance against the run to stand any chance of retaining his spot.
This will be more important than ever versus Jayden Daniels and the formidable Washington Commanders' rushing attack this weekend. Scott has the trust of Ejiro Evero from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams, but that will only get him so far.