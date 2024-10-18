5 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 7 at Commanders
By Dean Jones
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL
The Carolina Panthers' defensive front isn't playing well. Not having Pro Bowl performer Derrick Brown is being sorely felt as expected. This unit just has to make the best of a bad situation, but getting burned for 198 rushing yards against the Atlanta Falcons was not a good look.
This is a weak underbelly of Carolina's defense. Getting beat in the trenches is the quickest way to lose football games. The offense is doing its part to stay competitive, but they are nowhere near good enough to do it alone.
Shy Tuttle's role will be pivotal in Week 7 at the Washington Commanders. Their offensive line is making encouraging strides thanks to sound recruitment and improved coaching. Unless the nose tackle steps up and provides some sort of stable anchor, it's going to be a long afternoon for their entire defense.
In fairness to Tuttlle, he's performed a little better over the last fortnight. It's nowhere near the level expected, but it's a start. This represents a more difficult proposition entirely, so nothing but improvements will suffice.
Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB
Jayden Daniels is a unique challenge for the Panthers to overcome. Even so, focusing on the rookie signal-caller entirely would be foolish looking at the options at Washington's disposal offensively.
The Commanders' success this season was based on a strong rushing attack. Brian Robinson Jr. missed last weekend's loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a knee issue, but all signs point to the running back being available at Northwest Stadium this time around. Austin Ekeler is a proven performer and a dangerous weapon. Jeremy McNichols is flashing when called upon. Daniels' dual-threat credentials are well documented.
Trevin Wallace has a big job on his hands in Week 7. He needs to be around the football consistently and identify where runs are going before using his explosiveness to good effect. Spying on Daniels' intentions pre-snap and when he moves out of the pocket is another important part of his contribution.
The Panthers will be hoping veteran Josey Jewell returns, but that seems unlikely after missing practice once again this week. Wallace will be holding down the fort and is flashing promise. However, this looks like a different challenge to anything he's experienced so far.