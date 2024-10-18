5 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 7 at Commanders
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers QB
Andy Dalton kept the Carolina Panthers competitive in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons before eventually falling foul of a crucial mistake late on. The veteran quarterback tried to force a throw that wasn't there and paid the price. His second interception meant less with the game out of sight, but it represents another sign of his limitations under center.
Dalton is 36 years old and way past the peak of his powers. He's the steady presence this team needed after benching quarterback Bryce Young. It's not a long-term solution, but it's the best Carolina has right now before the 2025 offseason.
The former second-round selection faces another daunting challenge this weekend. Dalton must go toe-to-toe with No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels, who looks like a superstar through six weeks. Looking at Carolina's defensive performances, it might turn into a shootout quickly.
There are weaknesses in Washington's defense to exploit, especially in the secondary. These won't go unnoticed by Dalton during his preparations for the clash. Whether it's enough to keep up with Daniels when push comes to shove is another matter.
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
The Panthers' defense is going to have their work cut out this weekend. It's all hands on deck in pursuit of limiting the supreme Washington offense and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. They need cornerback Jaycee Horn at the top of his game in no uncertain terms.
Horn's been among the Panthers' best players this season. His athletic credentials as one of the league's most accomplished shutdown presences were never in question. However, the player is also proving dependable on the health front after altering his training regime throughout the offseason.
That's the biggest bonus imaginable. Horn isn't normally one to travel with the opposition's most prolific wide receiver, but locking down one side of the field is the minimum requirement to shut things off slightly for Daniels in the passing game.
This might not be enough, but it wouldn't be a bad place to start. Daniels probably knows not to test Horn too much. If this means the former South Carolina star becomes a non-factor, it might be worth switching course and getting the corner to follow Pro Bowl pass-catcher Terry McLaurin wherever he goes.