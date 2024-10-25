5 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 8 at the Broncos
By Dean Jones
Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers DC
Ejiro Evero once turned down the opportunity to become interim head coach of the Denver Broncos. The progressive defensive coordinator said there were many layers behind the choice, but how it could impact his hopes of landing a permanent top job somewhere was probably among the reasons.
Evero came close to becoming a head coach in 2024 to no avail. After deciding to stay and work with new head coach Dave Canales, his defense is going through significant complications. This was always a danger before the campaign after losing some established stars and replacing them with downgrades across the board.
Not even Evero can do anything with this group. Players who started for the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 were released a few short days later. The respected coach admitted he cannot change much schematically with the options available. However, he needs to find a way to galvanize this group and make life uncomfortable for rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
It's not easy, especially with the personnel at his disposal. However, the Panthers' defense needs to adjust and make some positive adjustments to avoid another hammering on the road in Week 8.
Carolina Panthers offensive line
Being on the hot seat doesn't just mean someone is under pressure regarding their job status. It also means the Panthers need a big performance in pursuit of victory. That's exactly the case for Carolina's offensive line in Week 8 at the Denver Broncos.
The offensive line has been a shining light amid the chaos this season. Dan Morgan's decision to invest heavily in the interior has paid off in the best possible way. It's had a detrimental effect on the defense, but this is something the Panthers can build around long-term.
They'll need to be at the peak of their powers once again versus an outstanding Denver front seven. There aren't many big stars, but they complement each other well, and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is scheming things up masterfully after coming under fire last season.
Carolina's offensive line needs to stand up and make their presence felt. That's a task they've managed superbly so far this season. They need to enhance this further against one of the league's most prolific sack accumulators in 2024.