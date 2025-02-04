5 Panthers (past or present) who could reunite with Steve Wilks on the NY Jets

Donte Jackson - Former Carolina Panthers CB

One only had to look at how many Carolina Panthers players threw their support behind Steve Wilks to get the head coaching job permanently to see how respected he is and how much he meant to everyone. If some looking for alternative employment get the chance to reunite with him once again, they'll probably jump at the chance.

Donte Jackson is one of them. The cornerback was among Wilks' biggest supporters during his time in Carolina. The New York Jets might also be in the cornerback market with D.J. Reed's future under a cloud.

Reed is set to enter free agency and is reportedly looking for a fresh challenge. That mindset could alter thanks to the arrival of Aaron Glenn and Wilks, but he's going to command significant interest on the market that will be difficult to turn down.

The Panthers were going to outright release Jackson last offseason before trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a late-round pick swap. That acquisition didn't go according to plan, but the former second-round pick out of LSU went through similar inconsistencies despite starting well in a different environment.

Jackson is about to enter the free-agent market. His previous connection to Wilks could see him land at MetLife Stadium when it's all said and done.

Xavier Woods - Carolina Panthers S

The Panthers' defense was historically bad in 2024. Dan Morgan didn't do enough to fortify the starting positions or provide Ejiro Evero with sufficient depth and paid the price. Expect the general manager to address this as a matter of urgency throughout his second offseason at the helm.

Every position group needs a makeover. Very few cornerstone pieces should consider themselves safe. This bears special significance in the safety room, with every player aside from undrafted free agent Demani Richardson who gained prominent reps last season facing an uncertain future.

Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott are out of contract and will be moved on with little fanfare attached. Xavier Woods' status is less clear, so it'll be interesting to see how the Panthers approach his situation.

Woods has been a mainstay over the last three years. There's been more good than bad overall. However, his lack of discipline and inability to contribute effectively against the run were glaring flaws this season.

Things weren't much better in coverage, which indicates a fresh start is needed. The Jets need an experienced figure on the backend. Getting someone familiar with Wilks' schematic concepts wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.