5 Carolina Panthers players who could be benched after Week 5 disaster
By Dean Jones
Nick Scott - Carolina Panthers S
The Carolina Panthers don't have much option other than to keep playing veteran free-agent signing Nick Scott. However, his performances haven't been up to the required standard since replacing the injured Jordan Fuller in the lineup.
Scott was a liability with the Cincinnati Bengals last season. Ejiro Evero trusted him enough to give this signing his seal of approval. But not many players the defensive coordinator worked with previously acquired during the offseason are shining right now.
The veteran safety is struggling to cope with coverage. Scott cannot support cornerbacks effectively enough and there are some cases on film where he doesn't even look aware of his assignments. That's a damning indictment - one that the Panthers must monitor closely heading into their Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
With only Lonnie Johnson Jr., Jammie Robinson, and Demani Richardson behind Scott and Xavier Woods on the safety depth chart until Fuller and Sam Franklin Jr. return, don't expect Evero to make the switch just yet. Even though he probably should if the same trend continues in the coming weeks.
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
Jonathan Mingo is underperforming. That's been the tale of the tape since he entered the league as a second-round pick in 2023. Even his one decent play in Week 5 - a catch that looked bound for a touchdown before he fell to the ground - was tinged with agony.
This was the play where Austin Corbett felt a pop. The veteran center has since been ruled out for the entire campaign with a torn bicep. This is the latest in a series of crippling blows to a franchise that wasn't exactly blessed with great depth, to begin with.
As for Mingo? Patience is wearing thin. Undrafted free agent wide receiver Jalen Coker got involved at the Chicago Bears in Week 5 and looked much more impactful. With the new regime harboring no sentiment to their decision-making process, a situation could emerge where the one-time Holy Cross standout begins to see his target share increase in the not-too-distant future.
That would likely come at the expense of Mingo. Much will depend on rookie wideout Xavier Legette's development, but it's about time the Panthers started to give out playing time on merit and not previous standing.