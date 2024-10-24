5 Carolina Panthers players who could be benched at the Broncos in Week 8
By Dean Jones
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
This is not an indictment on Jalen Coker. The wide receiver looks like a solid pass-catching presence who could become part of the Carolina Panthers' long-term plans. But the return to practice of Adam Thielen might impact the rookie more than most.
Thielen is on the practice field after going on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. The veteran Pro Bowler remains a potential trade asset for the Panthers if a suitable offer comes along. Considering the need to generate some sort of momentum offensively, there's a good chance he'll be involved immediately if everything checks out on the health front.
If that comes at the expense of Coker's involvement, so be it. With Bryce Young back under center after Andy Dalton sprained his thumb during a car accident, Thielen's role will be pivotal if he's healthy enough.
Coker will be the WR4 over second-round flop Jonathan Mingo. That should still provide opportunities to keep his encouraging recent momentum going.
Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB
The Panthers made a surprising move by releasing veteran cornerback Troy Hill. Carolina wanted to go younger and see what Chau Smith-Wade could do. That's fair in their current plight, but things didn't go well for the nickel presence in Week 7 at the Washington Commanders.
It's early days, but this looked like a step too far for Smith-Wade at this young stage of his professional career. The fifth-round selection looked a little undersized in run support, which was one of the pre-draft concerns despite the obvious athletic intangibles he brings to the table.
With Dane Jackson now back and Mike Jackson Sr. still carrying the faith of coaches, a situation could emerge where Smith-Wade is relegated to backup and special teams duties once again. That's not a bad thing by any stretch of the imagination. It just means a little extra refinement is needed.
Those in power saw something in Smith-Wade. They were also impressed by his work ethic and ability to adapt throughout the offseason. But if he's not ready yet, that's fine too.