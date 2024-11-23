5 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 12 vs. Chiefs
By Dean Jones
Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR
Xavier Legette has a big opportunity awaiting him over the Carolina Panthers' remaining seven games. The first-round pick gets a chance to prove he can become a potential No. 1 option long-term. Looking at the options available after trading Jonathan Mingo and Diontae Johnson, targets should be plentiful down the stretch.
Legette has the physical tools needed to thrive. He's flashed real promise up to now without being the finished product. He's also coming alive in the red zone with four touchdowns to his name.
The Panthers are encouraged by the way Legette is progressing. Taking the next step into a prominent role as someone capable of producing despite generating plenty of attention from opposing coverage schemes is the next challenge.
The former South Carolina standout gets a strong measuring stick this weekend. Legette will be seeing plenty of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie in Week 12. He's an All-Pro who not many quarterbacks around the league test these days. Dave Canales might have to scheme his rookie wideout option via motion and misdirection to gain an advantage.
Carolina needs Legette to formally announce himself at some stage before the campaign concludes. What better time than against a team going for a historic three-peat this season?
Jordan Fuller - Carolina Panthers S
The Chiefs might not be the force of old offensively. Taking them lightly is simply not an option.
They are missing some dangerous weapons in the passing game. Kansas City has weathered the storm so far and leaned on its outstanding defense to put them in prime position for a historic three-peat. But no team with quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center should be underestimated.
The Panthers must be wary, especially of the speed first-round pick Xavier Worthy brings to the table. He can take the top off at any moment. Couple this with the savvy separation skills of DeAndre Hopkins, it's not hard to see where the complications could arise.
Jordan Fuller's role is going to be crucial on the backend. The safety returned from injury against the New York Giants. He'll be better for that experience and should be extra fresh coming off the bye week for good measure.
Fuller needs to provide adequate support in coverage and also hit tight end Travis Kelce at the contact point whenever he gets open across the middle. Anything less is not going to cut it versus high-caliber opposition.