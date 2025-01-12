5 Carolina Panthers players who robbed the team blind in 2024

Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL

The Carolina Panthers' problems on defense were glaringly obvious throughout the 2024 campaign. They conceded the most points in a single-season in NFL history. It was an embarrassment almost from start to finish — something that must be rectified before competitive action arrives once again.

Carolina's run defense was porous, which is being kind. They were comfortably the league's worst unit. Their 179.8 rushing yards per game conceded was 38.8 yards more than the next worst — a dubious distinction owned by the New York Giants. It didn't matter who the opposition was, they almost always had their way.

Ejiro Evero is getting another shot in 2025. Some of his defensive assistants weren't so lucky, but the Panthers believe the 3-4 base scheme can work if the planning personnel improves. Time will tell, but all hope is not lost yet.

The Panthers' problems start on the defensive front. Losing Pro Bowl performer Derrick Brown after just one game didn't help. Even so, those filling the void weren't up to the required standard.

Shy Tuttle was among the biggest disappointments. He is not a nose tackle. He cannot provide a core anchor and clog up space for others to do damage. His 33.5 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 205th out of 219 qualifying interior linemen — a damning indictment of his overall performance levels.

Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB

Miles Sanders was the Panthers' marquee free-agent arrival in 2023. Those in power at the time handed the running back a decent contract in free agency when paying players at the position became a dying trend saved for the elite. They felt he could fill the gaping void left by All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers after Matt Rhule's firing.

Sanders couldn't meet expectations. He dealt with injury issues and lost his starting spot to Chuba Hubbard. Unfortunately for the former second-round pick out of Penn State, the same problems arose throughout the 2024 campaign.

The Pro Bowler became a secondary option behind Hubbard as expected. Another trip to injured reserve followed and many thought that would be the last they'd see of Sanders in Carolina. He returned in Week 18 and turned in the best performance of his Panthers career at the Atlanta Falcons, but it was another underwhelming campaign overall.

With Jonathon Brooks potentially missing the entire 2025 campaign after tearing his ACL for a second time, the Panthers might keep Sanders around and hope he can build on this newly acquired momentum. At the same time, the $5 million in savings attached to his early release could probably be better spent elsewhere.