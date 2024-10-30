5 Carolina Panthers who could be traded next after Diontae Johnson exit
By Dean Jones
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Carolina Panthers are not exactly blessed with great edge-rushing depth, so taking anyone from this depleted unit would need to be a monumental offer. At the same time, general manager Dan Morgan is in no position to turn down offers he feels can benefit the franchise's future.
Looking at the options available, Jadeveon Clowney would probably be the most enticing for any edge-needy team. The veteran opted to join the Panthers this offseason, playing closer to home and getting a two-year deal for his commitment. He's been a steady asset against the run, but the pass-rushing is not to the level expected.
This was the realistic outlook for Clowney this season. He's never quite lived up to the generational prospect coming out of South Carolina, but the former No. 1 pick's managed to carve out a productive career for himself nonetheless.
The chances of Clowney being moved before the deadline are slim, especially considering the lack of genuine quality alongside him. However, one couldn't say with any certainty as Morgan looks to stockpile assets heading into the 2025 offseason.
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Trading Diontae Johnson isn't going to do quarterback Bryce Young any favors if head coach Dave Canales gives him another prolonged run in the starting lineup. There's no guarantee about that just yet, especially if veteran Andy Dalton has recovered from his thumb injury.
The Panthers aren't going anywhere this season. They have stagnated to rock bottom and could get the No. 1 pick in 2025 for the third straight year. If Canales remains hesitant about getting a genuine evaluation of Young - or that he's simply seen enough - a situation could still emerge where Carolina entertains trade offers for the signal-caller before the deadline.
This wouldn't make much sense, but nothing the Panthers have done in recent years screams stability. Those in power don't have much faith in the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama, that much is glaringly obvious. If a decent offer comes along, a discussion will be had.
Young will be hoping he can get a run in the team and begin to showcase why he was taken No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. If not, then it's a case of working his way from the bottom up somewhere else.